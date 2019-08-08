South Africa

Human trafficking campaign coming to a clinic and supermarket near you

08 August 2019 - 15:39 By Nabeelah Osman and Khanyisa Tyelela
One of the posters that is part of A21's new campaign to draw attention to human trafficking.
One of the posters that is part of A21's new campaign to draw attention to human trafficking.
Image: A21

Human trafficking is real and it is happening in SA, according to the organisers of a new global campaign.

The Global Slavery Index says SA has an estimated 155,000 victims of trafficking in South Africa, and the Can You See Me? campaign launched on Wednesday by A21 includes videos, posters and billboards that depict its many faces.

"By giving the public a real picture of how human trafficking happens locally, you are taking power away from trafficking rings by reducing the 'invisible' nature of the crime," said A21’s country manager, Katie Modrau.

Videos and campaign posters will be on show in clinic waiting rooms in the Western Cape and Kwazulu-Natal.

Videos will also be played in Pick n Pay stores as well as a variety of other prominent public places to create awareness and spread the message further.

"With this campaign, the public will not only be able to recognise a victim of trafficking when they cross paths, but that they will be able to protect themselves from falling prey to this atrocity themselves," said Modrau.

More

Sex workers give red light to leaving famed Amsterdam district

Bathed in red neon light, hundreds of prostitutes ply their trade from behind windows in the narrow canalside streets of Amsterdam - and that's how ...
News
1 week ago

Hawks rescue 19 men held hostage in Joburg home

The Hawks rescued 19 Ethiopian men who were being held captive in a home in Johannesburg.
News
2 weeks ago

Woman jailed for smuggling child, 6, from Mozambique and forcing him to work

A six-year-old boy was smuggled from Mozambique into South Africa, where he was exploited to work without payment. The woman responsible will now ...
News
2 weeks ago

Most read

  1. Marc Batchelor's R50K offer to get fiancée back News
  2. WATCH | Bullets fly across forecourt as cash-in-transit heist turns deadly South Africa
  3. She's coming home - 'Babsie' to be freed from Thai jail South Africa
  4. Meghan Cremer's body found at Cape Town sand mine South Africa
  5. WATCH | Gang leader caught trying to escape jail disguised as his daughter World

Latest Videos

Police raid Johannesburg CBD in counterfeit crackdown
Dramatic car chase ends in dangerous arrests
X