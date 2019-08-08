Human trafficking campaign coming to a clinic and supermarket near you
Human trafficking is real and it is happening in SA, according to the organisers of a new global campaign.
The Global Slavery Index says SA has an estimated 155,000 victims of trafficking in South Africa, and the Can You See Me? campaign launched on Wednesday by A21 includes videos, posters and billboards that depict its many faces.
A21 Official Can You See Me Launch, South Africa, Yesterday @ V&A Waterfront #Waterfront #CinemaNouveau pic.twitter.com/2F5mkLPQIQ— Nabeelah Osman (@Nabeelah_Osman) August 8, 2019
"By giving the public a real picture of how human trafficking happens locally, you are taking power away from trafficking rings by reducing the 'invisible' nature of the crime," said A21’s country manager, Katie Modrau.
Videos and campaign posters will be on show in clinic waiting rooms in the Western Cape and Kwazulu-Natal.
A21 Human Trafficking Can You See Me Campaign: Forced Labour @A21 #SouthAfrica #CanYouSeeMe pic.twitter.com/rEmmuBkn0n— Nabeelah Osman (@Nabeelah_Osman) August 8, 2019
Videos will also be played in Pick n Pay stores as well as a variety of other prominent public places to create awareness and spread the message further.
"With this campaign, the public will not only be able to recognise a victim of trafficking when they cross paths, but that they will be able to protect themselves from falling prey to this atrocity themselves," said Modrau.