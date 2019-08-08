South Africa

Slain Durban tow truck boss will not be treated as a 'celeb': Metro Police

08 August 2019 - 19:01 By Orrin Singh
Tow truck boss Nkosi Makhaye, 41, was laid to rest in Durban on Thursday after being gunned down at his business premises on Saturday
Image: Supplied

Police on Thursday kept a watchful eye on events unfolding at the funeral of a Durban tow truck boss who was slain at the weekend. 

Nkosi Makhaye, 41, owner of Kasi Boys Towing, was gunned down on Saturday night while standing next to his vehicle on Thula Crest Road in the Cato Crest area of Durban.

Metro police spokesperson Snr Supt Parboo Sewpersad said members of SAPS, as well as Metro police, were deployed to Mandene Park sports field in the Manor Gardens area of Cato Manor to monitor the situation. 

The scene at Mandene Park sports field in the Manor Gardens where the funeral of slain Durban tow truck boss Nkosi Makhaye was held on Thursday.
Image: Supplied

"We will not treat him [Makhaye] as a celebrity," Sewpersad said. 

Meanwhile, a source close to the investigations said there were ongoing tensions within the towing industry and that Makhaye's murder could have been a result of retaliation from a rival towing company.

Provincial police spokesperson Lt Col Thulani Zwane said a case of murder had been opened at Cato Manor police station and investigations were ongoing.

