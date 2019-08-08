South Africa

WATCH | Dramatic car chase ends in arrests and furious onlookers

08 August 2019 - 11:13 By Anthony Molyneaux

Video footage has emerged of Cape Town's "ghost squad" in a high-speed chase on a busy road.

Dashboard cameras show the law-enforcement officers pursuing two suspects on the N2.

After some near misses in the traffic, the dramatic chase ends in a busy road. The officers immediately jump out of the car and manage to arrest the suspects. 

However, during the arrest, angry bystanders confront the officers, forcing them to quickly leave the area.

MORE

WATCH | The search for Meghan Cremer - here's what we know so far

Thirty-year-old Meghan Cremer went missing on Saturday. Four days later and there is still no sign of her.
News
23 hours ago

WATCH | Sandton cop's latest anti-crime weapon: his marimba

Cpt Granville Meyer is hitting the right notes with his musical crime awareness campaign
News
1 day ago

WATCH | 'Chatty conmen' confuse cashiers into giving them money

Two conmen are confusing cashiers at stores around Bloemfontein and getting richer with their swift and sneaky action at the cash register.
News
2 days ago

Most read

  1. Marc Batchelor's R50K offer to get fiancée back News
  2. WATCH | Bullets fly across forecourt as cash-in-transit heist turns deadly South Africa
  3. She's coming home - 'Babsie' to be freed from Thai jail South Africa
  4. WATCH | Gang leader caught trying to escape jail disguised as his daughter World
  5. Man 'bets' his wife after running out of cash, lets two men 'gang-rape' her: ... World

Latest Videos

Dramatic car chase ends in dangerous arrests
Help find Meghan Cremer: Here is what we know so far
X