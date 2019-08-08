WATCH | Dramatic car chase ends in arrests and furious onlookers
08 August 2019 - 11:13
Video footage has emerged of Cape Town's "ghost squad" in a high-speed chase on a busy road.
Dashboard cameras show the law-enforcement officers pursuing two suspects on the N2.
After some near misses in the traffic, the dramatic chase ends in a busy road. The officers immediately jump out of the car and manage to arrest the suspects.
However, during the arrest, angry bystanders confront the officers, forcing them to quickly leave the area.