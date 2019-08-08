WATCH | Rustenburg High School choir goes viral with Freddie Mercury tribute

The students performed the cover, dressed in matching outfits, to pay tribute to the British band's lead singer, Freddie Mercury.

"The young singers from Rustenburg High School/Hoërskool Rustenburg pay tribute to Freddie Mercury, one of Africa's favourite sons. They have given the Queen hit Bohemian Rhapsody - the greatest song of all time - their very own unique choral interpretation," the caption read.

Reaction

The video received thousands of positive messages. Here is a snapshot of some of the reactions:

Kobus De Kat Dippenaar: "Who is the person responsible for this? I don't think people know how good this is, top to bottom, production arrangement and recording all the way to the video ... this is amazing. Congratulations ... pls let me know, who is in charge here??"

Alwin Mabuza: "Bravo Ralf. You keep pushing the bar and raising the standard. Your immense contribution to the South African choral landscape does not go unnoticed. Well done and keep up the good work."

Ralf Schmitt was the choirmaster.

Anne Frances Trusler: "This is absolutely stunning ... WOW Rustenburg Rocks. Brilliant performance and video presentation. Hope you get an opportunity to perform overseas!"

Ann Swanson: "The Drakensberg Boys Choir continues to teach, instill and develop outstanding men of such calibre like Ralf Schmitt, who are involved in the recognition and development of the talent of these young people. Congratulations!"