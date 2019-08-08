South Africa

WATCH | Rustenburg High School choir goes viral with Freddie Mercury tribute

08 August 2019 - 07:31 By Unathi Nkanjeni
The Rustenburg High Scool choir has been making headlines with its cover of Queen's iconic hit, 'Bohemian Rhapsody'.
The Rustenburg High Scool choir has been making headlines with its cover of Queen's iconic hit, 'Bohemian Rhapsody'.
Image: Screenshot

The Rustenburg High Scool choir has been making headlines with its cover of Queen's iconic hit, Bohemian Rhapsody.

At the time of writing this article, the video, which was posted to the school's Facebook page, had more than half a million views and been shared more than 28,000 times.

Watch video below:

The students performed the cover, dressed in matching outfits, to pay tribute to the British band's lead singer, Freddie Mercury.

"The young singers from Rustenburg High School/Hoërskool Rustenburg pay tribute to Freddie Mercury, one of Africa's favourite sons. They have given the Queen hit Bohemian Rhapsody - the greatest song of all time - their very own unique choral interpretation," the caption read.

Reaction

The video received thousands of positive messages. Here is a snapshot of some of the reactions:

Kobus De Kat Dippenaar: "Who is the person responsible for this? I don't think people know how good this is, top to bottom, production arrangement and recording all the way to the video ... this is amazing. Congratulations ... pls let me know, who is in charge here??"

Alwin Mabuza: "Bravo Ralf. You keep pushing the bar and raising the standard. Your immense contribution to the South African choral landscape does not go unnoticed. Well done and keep up the good work."

Ralf Schmitt was the choirmaster.

Anne Frances Trusler: "This is absolutely stunning ... WOW Rustenburg Rocks. Brilliant performance and video presentation. Hope you get an opportunity to perform overseas!"

Ann Swanson: "The Drakensberg Boys Choir continues to teach, instill and develop outstanding men of such calibre like Ralf Schmitt, who are involved in the recognition and development of the talent of these young people. Congratulations!"

MORE

Rami Malek wins best actor Oscar for 'Bohemian Rhapsody'

Rami Malek on Sunday took home the best actor Oscar for his wildly popular portrayal of late Queen frontman Freddie Mercury in "Bohemian Rhapsody," ...
TshisaLIVE
5 months ago

Overheard at the Oscars: Trevor Noah's Xhosa joke & other memorable quotes

The 91st Academy Awards gala on Sunday was full of moving speeches and pithy jokes. Here are some of the most memorable quotes from Hollywood's ...
Lifestyle
5 months ago

Oscar winner Rami Malek hints at villain role in new Bond movie

Oscar winner Rami Malek hinted Thursday he would appear as the villain in a new James Bond thriller that will see Daniel Craig bow out as 007 after ...
Lifestyle
3 months ago

Most read

  1. Marc Batchelor's R50K offer to get fiancée back News
  2. WATCH | Bullets fly across forecourt as cash-in-transit heist turns deadly South Africa
  3. She's coming home - 'Babsie' to be freed from Thai jail South Africa
  4. Man 'bets' his wife after running out of cash, lets two men 'gang-rape' her: ... World
  5. WATCH | Gang leader caught trying to escape jail disguised as his daughter World

Latest Videos

Help find Meghan Cremer: Here is what we know so far
Gang leader who dressed as daughter in prison break attempt found dead
X