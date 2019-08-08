'Wooden spoon survivor' T-shirt: Does it represent endemic family violence?

Clothing retailer Edgars has come under fire on social media for releasing a T-shirt featuring the slogan, "wooden spoon survivor".

Andrew Faull, a senior researcher in justice and violence prevention at the Institute for Security Studies, posted a picture of the T-shirt on his Twitter page.

Faull labelled the T-shirt "unacceptable", saying it "makes light of South Africa's endemic family violence".

"A meta-analysis representing 160,000 children shows that spanking increases the risk of negative outcomes for children," his second tweet read.