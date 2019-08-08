South Africa

'Wooden spoon survivor' T-shirt: Does it represent endemic family violence?

08 August 2019 - 08:00 By TimesLIVE
Criminology specialist Andrew Faull labelled the T-shirt 'unacceptable', especially in light of SA's endemic family violence.
Criminology specialist Andrew Faull labelled the T-shirt 'unacceptable', especially in light of SA's endemic family violence.
Image: Andrew Faull

Clothing retailer Edgars has come under fire on social media for releasing a T-shirt featuring the slogan, "wooden spoon survivor".

Andrew Faull, a senior researcher in justice and violence prevention at the Institute for Security Studies, posted a picture of the T-shirt on his Twitter page.

Faull labelled the T-shirt "unacceptable", saying it "makes light of South Africa's endemic family violence".

"A meta-analysis representing 160,000 children shows that spanking increases the risk of negative outcomes for children," his second tweet read.

Retailers called to account by the public recently include H&M, which was criticised in 2018 after its boys' catalogue showed an African child wearing a sweater with the phrase, "Coolest monkey in the jungle”. Published on the Swedish clothing giant’s UK website, it sparked worldwide outrage. The company later apologised.

Other offending slogans on T-shirts have included “Marriage workshop: He works, she shops”, at Mr Price, and Markhams' "Stay intoxicated nightly, get laid every day".

In another controversy, Truworths admitted it crossed the line by stocking T-shirts with a picture of a scantily clad blonde and the line, "Come play with me".

MORE

Overwhelming evidence to persuade court to stop you spanking your kids at home

On November 29 2018 the Constitutional Court considered whether physical punishment in the home is a violation of children's rights and whether it ...
Opinion & Analysis
8 months ago

Five retailers that missed the mark in 2018

After the Pick 'n Pay 'maid' and 'gardener' mugs saga, we look at other retailers who missed the mark this year.
News
9 months ago

Spanking 'kills kids'

As South Africa prepares itself for a law banning parents from spanking their children, a US study has found that regular beatings can cause ...
News
5 years ago

#AfricaYourTimeIsNow: SA designer's cool slogan tees a big hit in the States

Designer Papama Mtwisha's huge international distribution deal with Boomingdale's, a major US luxury department store chain, is more proof that it's ...
Lifestyle
1 week ago

Most read

  1. Marc Batchelor's R50K offer to get fiancée back News
  2. WATCH | Bullets fly across forecourt as cash-in-transit heist turns deadly South Africa
  3. She's coming home - 'Babsie' to be freed from Thai jail South Africa
  4. Man 'bets' his wife after running out of cash, lets two men 'gang-rape' her: ... World
  5. WATCH | Gang leader caught trying to escape jail disguised as his daughter World

Latest Videos

Help find Meghan Cremer: Here is what we know so far
Gang leader who dressed as daughter in prison break attempt found dead
X