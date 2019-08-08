'Wooden spoon survivor' T-shirt: Does it represent endemic family violence?
Clothing retailer Edgars has come under fire on social media for releasing a T-shirt featuring the slogan, "wooden spoon survivor".
Andrew Faull, a senior researcher in justice and violence prevention at the Institute for Security Studies, posted a picture of the T-shirt on his Twitter page.
Faull labelled the T-shirt "unacceptable", saying it "makes light of South Africa's endemic family violence".
"A meta-analysis representing 160,000 children shows that spanking increases the risk of negative outcomes for children," his second tweet read.
This excellent (free) book on the life histories of a South Africa's violent offenders shows how violent men often experience violence in the home as children: https://t.co/iECZhFkBJm— Andrew Faull (@AGFaull) August 7, 2019
Retailers called to account by the public recently include H&M, which was criticised in 2018 after its boys' catalogue showed an African child wearing a sweater with the phrase, "Coolest monkey in the jungle”. Published on the Swedish clothing giant’s UK website, it sparked worldwide outrage. The company later apologised.
Other offending slogans on T-shirts have included “Marriage workshop: He works, she shops”, at Mr Price, and Markhams' "Stay intoxicated nightly, get laid every day".
In another controversy, Truworths admitted it crossed the line by stocking T-shirts with a picture of a scantily clad blonde and the line, "Come play with me".