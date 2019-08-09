10 reasons for hope about SA, plus 5 highlights from the new Vrye Weekblad
There has to be an end to the crippling feeling of despondency now shared by many South Africans, writes Anneliese Burgess in this week's edition of Afrikaans digital weekly Vrye Weekblad. She interviewed 10 South Africans — including politicians, business people, activists and academics – about optimism and hope, and compiled a survival guide for surviving right now in our country.
To look for reasons to be optimistic does not mean we are blind to the huge challenges and problems confronting our apartheid-torn, mismanaged and corruption-plagued country, she writes. It means we are saying we're the optimists who will stay the course, the patriots, and we'll find reasons to keep fighting for a future for us and our children.
Michael Jordaan, the former CEO of FNB who now heads Bank Zero – an initiative that looks set to disrupt the banking industry – speaks confidently about optimism: "As an entrepreneur and investor, I remain positive about our country because most problems also create big opportunities. There are, for example, business opportunities in sectors ranging from education to solar power generation – we just have to find these and do something about them. We have to learn to look at our problems in a different way."
ANC veteran and former Cabinet minister Barbara Hogan says: "There is no doubt our president is the right man for the job, but he is not a messiah and he can't do it alone ... Our problems are manifold, as are the solutions. To throw our hands in the air is exactly the wrong thing to do. Each of us has a role to play – where we live, in our communities."
Hogan recently testified at the Zondo commission's hearings regarding state capture, and in the Zuma years she was one of the few in the ruling party willing to speak out against the former president.
Former soccer pro Doc Mabila also started studying medicine, but today is the national manager of YouthZones, a development programme working with 50,000 young people across SA. He speaks all 11 official languages and is deeply involved in community projects.
"I am so inspired by what I see in the work I do," he says. "Ordinary South Africans want to help and make a difference. Ordinary people care for each other and there are so many examples of people who are trying to address poverty and inequality. Their stories are not being told. We have to work together to address the needs of especially the poorest people of our country. I believe the people of SA are hungry to improve our country – all of them."
