South Africa

Arrests made after elderly KZN man is ambushed, shot dead and his bakkie set alight

09 August 2019 - 11:37 By LWANDILE BHENGU
Two men have been arrest for the murder of an elderly KwaZulu-Natal man.
Two men have been arrest for the murder of an elderly KwaZulu-Natal man.
Image: SUHAIB SALEM

Two people have been arrested for the murder of an elderly KwaZulu-Natal man. 

According to police, Mqondeni Zondi, 67, was travelling along the D77 Ntembisweni Road in Greytown, on Monday, when three armed men blocked his path, dragged him out of his vehicle and shot him in the head. 

“His bakkie with his belongings was set alight by the suspects. His lifeless body was found by one of the farmers in Ntembisweni,” said SAPS spokesperson Lt-Col Thulani Zwane.

Following the murder, a 30-year-old man was arrested in the area and police also recovered the vehicle used in the murder. A second suspect, 28, was arrested on Thursday in Makhabeleni in Kranskop. 

Charges of murder and malicious damage to property were opened at Greytown SAPS for further investigation. 

“The remaining suspect is still being sought by police. The suspects are due to appear in the Greytown magistrate's court on Monday,” said Zwane.

MORE

IN PICTURES | Three in court for murdering Meghan Cremer with a rope around her neck

Three men from Ottery appeared in court on Thursday charged with the murder of  Meghan Cremer, whose body was found hours earlier on at a Philippi ...
News
23 hours ago

Murder accused pleaded with cops to 'find the person who killed my stekkie'

As police sifted through the house where the bodies of Jane Govindsamy and her two daughters had just been discovered, the man accused of their ...
News
2 days ago

Wife killer Jason Rohde optimistic of release, awaits ruling on August 15

Jailed wife killer Jason Rohde has to wait for a week to hear if his application for release on bail is successful.
News
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Meghan Cremer's body found at Cape Town sand mine South Africa
  2. She's coming home - 'Babsie' to be freed from Thai jail South Africa
  3. IN PICTURES | Three in court for murdering Meghan Cremer with a rope around her ... South Africa
  4. WATCH | Rustenburg High School choir goes viral with Freddie Mercury tribute South Africa
  5. IN PICTURES | Man bust trying to take R1.7m from SA to Botswana - this is what ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Armed woman and 15 others carry out chocolate raid in Joburg
Police raid Johannesburg CBD in counterfeit crackdown
X