The #WhatWomenWant campaign: Here are all the details

Minister in the presidency for women, youth and persons with disabilities Maite Nkoana-Mashabane says the theme for the campaign is '25 Years of Democracy: Growing South Africa Together for Women’s Emancipation'.
Minister in the presidency for women, youth and persons with disabilities Maite Nkoana-Mashabane has announced a gender equality campaign ahead of Women's Day on Friday.

The campaign, #WhatWomenWant, is aimed at getting women to talk about the issues they face through traditional and social media platforms.

Under the theme, "25 Years of Democracy: Growing South Africa Together for Women’s Emancipation", Nkoana-Mashabane said it tied together with the country's success in gender equality.

"The theme is a call to South Africa to reflect on the country’s success in achieving gender equality and mainstreaming the gender agenda across all sectors, from the arts to sport, politics, the economy, health, land ownership, entrepreneurship and gender dynamics.

"The theme also calls on South Africans to break gender stereotypes and remove barriers that seek to serve misogynistic interests," she said.

Nkoana-Mashabane said the government, throughout this month, would also be hosting events that promoted the achievements of South Africa in achieving gender equality.

The main focus would be on the plight of young women and women with disabilities, who faced discrimination due to their gender and economic status.

"Government alone cannot lift up women because inequalities exist in all four corners of this country. This must be a collective effort," she said.

"Women’s Month gives South Africa the space to showcase work that continues year-round in emancipating women and challenging inequalities with a united voice."

National Women’s Day festivities

Nkoana-Mashabane said National Women’s Day festivities would take place in Vryburg, North West, where President Cyril Ramaphosa would deliver the keynote address.

She called on citizens to celebrate the country's "achievements and rejuvenate efforts to eliminate inequalities based on gender".

"The campaign seeks to get a diversity of voices to express their vision of an equal society, and one that does not discriminate on the basis of gender.

"South Africans are encouraged to use this hashtag to introduce South Africa to inspirational women who are making a difference every day in their communities," Nkoana-Mashabane said.

