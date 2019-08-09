TV personality and lawyer Vusiwe Ngcobo makes waves in the courtroom and on screen

Few know that television personality Vusiwe Ngcobo is also a lawyer at one of SA’s top firms, Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr.

She has come a long way from her days as a YoTV presenter, who evolved into a SABC sports presenter, which she balances with her work as a lawyer. Ngcobo joined the firm in 2013 as a candidate attorney and in two years was appointed as an associate in its dispute resolution department.

Two years later and Ngcobo began handling finance and banking legal affairs.

She talks about her path to success.

What are some of the obstacles you’ve encountered in your climb up the legal ladder?

I do not believe that I face any obstacles that are unique to me purely because I am an entertainer that is also a lawyer. I would say that the only 'almost obstacle' is when I have to deal with legal clients that know me as an entertainer and they are somewhat surprised to see that I am also a lawyer. Sometimes they are initially concerned about my capabilities but that is dealt with as soon as they see the quality of my work and the fact that I deliver in both my professions.