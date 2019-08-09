Two arrested for gun salutes at memorial of slain Durban tow truck boss

Two people were arrested for discharging firearms in a public place at the memorial service of a slain Durban tow truck boss on Thursday.

SAPS and metro police officers were stationed outside the service of Nkosi Makhaye, 41, which took place at the Mandene Park sports field in the Manor Gardens area of Mayville.

Makhaye, owner of Kasi Boys Towing, was gunned down on Saturday night while standing next to his vehicle on Thula Crest Road in Durban's Cato Crest area.

Metro police spokesperson Snr Supt Parboo Sewpersad confirmed that two people were arrested by Mayville police for discharging firearms in a public place, placing people's lives at risk.



A source said gunfire was rife in the Cato Manor area on Thursday following the memorial service, with numerous shots fired throughout the night.

Meanwhile, the investigation into Makhaye's murder is ongoing.

His death comes after 30-year-old suspected ring leader of the Bloods gang Kalvin Periasamy was gunned down in the parking lot of the Gateway Theatre of Shopping in Umhlanga in June.