South Africa

Two killed, several injured in multiple-vehicle collision near Heidelberg

09 August 2019 - 13:48 By TimesLIVE
Two people were killed and several others injured in a multiple-vehicle collision near Heidelberg on Friday night.
Image: Supplied by ER24.

Two people were killed and several others injured in a multiple-vehicle collision on the N3 highway near Heidelberg on Thursday night, paramedics said.

ER24 paramedics, along with several other services, arrived on the scene at about 11,30pm to find that a bus, two trucks and several light motor vehicles had collided, ER24 spokesman Russel Meiring said.

“On closer inspection, medics found that two women had sustained numerous, fatal injuries. Unfortunately, nothing could be done for them and they were declared dead.

At least several other patients were tended to on the scene, two of them found to be in a critical condition, Meiring said.

“Medics treated the patients and provided the two critically injured men with advanced life support interventions.

“Once treated, the critically injured patients were airlifted to nearby hospitals, one by the ER24 Oneplan helicopter and the other by a private medical helicopter. The remaining patients were transported by various services to nearby hospitals,” Meiring added.

The details surrounding the accident were not yet known but local authorities were on the scene for further investigations, he said.

