South Africa

Police on the hunt for three men who petrol bombed truck this afternoon

10 August 2019 - 18:09 By Belinda Pheto
City of Cape Town fire fighters extinguishing the fire on a truck that was set alight this afternoon.
Image: Supplied

Western Cape police are currently searching for clues at the scene where a truck was set alight with a petrol bomb in Lwandle, Cape Town, on Saturday afternoon. 

Police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk said the driver and his two passengers were at the corner of Onverwacht road and N2 highway in Lwandle when three unknown men approached the vehicle, threw the petrol bomb at it and then ran away.

“A 32-year-old passenger sustained facial injuries and was taken to hospital with an ambulance, while the driver and the other passenger escaped with no injuries,” Van Wyk told TimesLIVE.

He said a case of malicious damage to property was opened. 

Van Wyk requested that anyone with any information on the incident to contact the investigation officer at Lwandle police station, Detective Sergeant Bongekile Ntsontso, on 0825223361 or 0218452060.

