South Africa

Suspects nabbed with abalone worth R1.2m in Table View

10 August 2019 - 14:04 By TimesLIVE
Police seized R1.2m worth of abalone in Table View, Cape Town.
Image: SAPS.

Two suspects have been arrested in Cape Town after being found in possession of abalone worth an estimated R1.2m.

Western Cape police spokesman Capt FC van Wyk said that police had received information that abalone was being kept in a house in Raats Street in Table View.

The Maitland Flying Squad searched the house on Thursday morning and seized 4,600 units of dry abalone and six bags of frozen abalone.

They also seized a large chest freezer, a large pot, gas bottles and equipment to dry abalone. 

"The abalone with an estimated street value of R1.2m was confiscated.

"Two foreigners, aged 31 and 35, were arrested and detained at Table View SAPS," Van Wyk said.

“Once charged the suspects are due to appear in the Cape Town magistrate’s court on charges relating to the Living Marine Resources Act, including the illegal possession of abalone.”

