Two arrested for murder of Cape Town robbery victim

Two suspects have been arrested in connection with the murder of a 54-year-old Cape Town man during a robbery in Crossroads on Wednesday.

Western Cape police spokesman Capt FC van Wyk said that the suspects, aged 18 and 19, had been arrested in Crossroads on Thursday.

“The victim had fought with the suspects who tried to rob him and the suspects assaulted him with a brick. He was rushed to the clinic in the area but later succumbed to the injuries. Due to sterling investigation the suspects were arrested,” Van Wyk said.

In a separate case, two suspects, aged 20 and 22, were arrested on Wednesday while stripping a vehicle in Klipfontein Mission in Old Crossroads, Van Wyk added.

He said police were on patrol when they noticed the two perpetrators in the act of stripping a green Toyota Tazz which was reported stolen earlier this month in Philippi East.

“The members also recovered vehicle seats and doors. Two registration plates were also recovered and tested. One registration plate came out on a Toyota Hilux which was stolen in 2015 in Grassy Park and the other came out on a Toyota Conquest which was reported stolen last month in Bishop Lavis.”

All four suspects are expected to appear in Athlone magistrate’s court on Monday.