Over 200 stolen cattle and goats confiscated at Lesotho border

Over 200 stolen cattle and goats were found during a three-day police operation aimed at combating transnational or cross-border crimes affecting both South Africa and Lesotho.

"Operation Servamus" was conducted between August 6-8.

Police spokesperson Lt-Col Thulani Zwane said various operations including road blocks, stop-and-search operations as well as visits to livestock pounds, kraals, butcheries and abattoirs were conducted.

Livestock owners were also part of the operation to help identify their stolen stock.

The operation yielded results and police seized 117 stolen cattle, 107 stolen goats, four sheep and seven horses.

Drugs including whoonga (nyaope), tik, dagga and dangerous weapons and expired goods were also seized.

"A total of 25 suspects were arrested for various crimes including for being illegal immigrants, selling of liquor without a licence, assault and domestic related cases.

"Nine people were charged for failing to brand-mark their livestock and 88 were issued with traffic fines," Zwane said.