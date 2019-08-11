South Africa

Police seize 20 hijacked cars destined for Mozambique

11 August 2019 - 17:17 By IAVAN PIJOOS
The hijacked or suspected stolen vehicles seized by police in KwaZulu-Natal included trucks, bakkies and cars.
The hijacked or suspected stolen vehicles seized by police in KwaZulu-Natal included trucks, bakkies and cars.
Image: SAPS

Police seized 20 suspected stolen or hijacked vehicles destined to be taken across the border into Mozambique during operations conducted between June and August.

The operations were mostly conducted at Emanguzi in KwaZulu-Natal where stolen and hijacked vehicles are taken across the border.

"These vehicles were either hijacked or stolen from various parts of the country, destined to be taken across our borders," police spokesperson Lt-Col Thulani Zwane said.

Zwane said the vehicles included trucks, bakkies and cars.

"Some of these vehicles were found hidden in the dense vegetation, while others were intercepted before they could cross the border.

"The engine and chassis numbers on these vehicles have been altered and police officers were confronted with the difficult task of linking these vehicles to vehicle-related crimes across the country," he said.

He said eight people were arrested during the operations and appeared in the Emanguzi magistrate's court on charges of being in possession of suspected stolen vehicles.

MORE

Suspect bust in Tshwane for possession of drugs and suspected stolen cars

Police have arrested a suspect after seizing three suspected stolen vehicles, drugs and an unlicensed firearm at a house in Soshanguve in Tshwane.
News
1 month ago

Driver shot dead, 'hijackers' bust with truck carrying R2m copper load

A gang of suspected hijackers was arrested on Monday night after allegedly killing a truck driver during a botched hijacking on the outskirts of Port ...
News
2 weeks ago

Driver 'hijacked, kidnapped' as thugs target e-hailing industry in Nelson Mandela Bay

Two men who allegedly hijacked an Uber vehicle and kidnapped a driver at the weekend were arrested on Sunday.
News
3 weeks ago

Most read

  1. IN PICTURES | Man bust trying to take R1.7m from SA to Botswana - this is what ... South Africa
  2. WATCH | Rustenburg High School choir goes viral with Freddie Mercury tribute South Africa
  3. Meghan Cremer's body found at Cape Town sand mine South Africa
  4. Brazen thieves steal jewellery worth R300m from Johann Rupert's warehouse News
  5. WATCH | Armed woman and 15 others rob business of chocolates and cell phones South Africa

Latest Videos

Armed woman and 15 others carry out chocolate raid in Joburg
Police raid Johannesburg CBD in counterfeit crackdown
X