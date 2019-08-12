Halala! Thuli Madonsela conquers Kilimanjaro - Here's what you need to know

The climb was under the theme "Climbing for Dignity and Social justice."

It is part of the TrekforMandela initiative, which is in partnership with Caring4Girls, a programme which supports young women by raising funds for sanitary pads.

Madonsela, through her foundation ThuMa, said the biggest lesson she learnt was to "conquer the mountain within us" in pursuit of social justice and by doing this, inspire young women to do the same.

"The biggest lessons were by far conquering the mountain within us, and realising the strength and courage one can master when focusing on the commitments we made to serving these girls in order for them to be able to conquer their own mountains."

Although many have congratulated her, she took to Twitter to attribute her success to mountaineer, Sibusiso Vilane, who led the trip.