South Africa

Halala! Thuli Madonsela conquers Kilimanjaro - Here's what you need to know

12 August 2019 - 09:56 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Former public protector Thuli Madonsela summited Mount Kilimanjaro on Women's Day. File photo.
Former public protector Thuli Madonsela summited Mount Kilimanjaro on Women's Day. File photo.
Image: THULI DLAMINI

Former public protector Thuli Madonsela continues to lead by example and inspire hope in many South Africans. On Women's Day, she conquered Mount Kilimanjaro together with Lexis Nexis members and Nelson Mandela Foundation CEO Sello Hatang.

The climb was under the theme "Climbing for Dignity and Social justice."

It is part of  the TrekforMandela initiative, which is in partnership with Caring4Girls, a programme which supports young women by raising funds for sanitary pads. 

Madonsela, through her foundation ThuMa, said the biggest lesson she learnt was to "conquer the mountain within us" in pursuit of social justice and by doing this, inspire young women to do the same. 

"The biggest lessons were by far conquering the mountain within us, and realising the strength and courage one can master when focusing on the commitments we made to serving these girls in order for them to be able to conquer their own mountains."

Although many have congratulated her, she took to Twitter to attribute her success to mountaineer, Sibusiso Vilane, who led the trip. 

