'I just want to hold my children one last time': Krugersdorp killings mastermind Cecilia Steyn

All Cecilia Steyn wants to do is hold her children in her arms and tell them she loves them.

Meanwhile, her mom, Mara Brandt, still believes in Cecilia's innocence, despite her daughter being found guilty of being the mastermind behind a four-year killing spree in Krugersdorp.

The convicted murderer told TimesLIVE ahead of her sentencing it made her crazy not being able to hold her two children.

"I can handle anything that happens in prison or in court, but the fact that I am not able to hold my children, that's something that makes me go crazy.

"Yes, I am going to be sentenced, but I'm not the only one who is going to be sentenced - my children are going to be sentenced too," Cecilia told TimesLIVE.

Cecilia, Marinda Steyn, along with her two children, Le Roux and Marcel, and Zak Valentine were eventually linked to the deaths of 11 people as part of a series of killings in Krugersdorp between 2012 and 2016.