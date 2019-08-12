Krugersdorp killings: 'Cult leaders are cunning and believe they are invincible'

The leaders of occult groups often believe they are invincible and protected by dark forces, becoming capable of gratuitous violence, sadistic acts and even murder.

This is according to a criminal expert who specialises in investigating occult activity across South Africa, providing her analysis on the infamous Krugersdorp killings that saw 11 people murdered by cultists Cecilia Steyn, Marinda Steyn, her two children, Le Roux and Marcel, and Zak Valentine, as well as John Barnard who was drawn into their net.

Professor Anni Hesselink, from the criminology department at Unisa, said occult-type murders are all about power.

Leaders of occult groups focus on consolidating their power in a group, controlling their members, creating fear, seeking status, attention and fame, she said.