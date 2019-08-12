South Africa

Metro cop and bystander shot dead in Vlakfontein

12 August 2019 - 07:22 By IAVAN PIJOOS
The officer was shot dead during an alleged robbery.
Image: 123RF/123RF Premium

An off-duty Johannesburg metropolitan police department (JMPD) officer and a bystander were shot dead on Sunday evening.

JMPD spokesperson chief superintendent Wayne Minnaar said the two were killed during an alleged robbery at a place of entertainment in Vlakfontein, south of Johannesburg.

"The motive for the shooting appears to be robbery, as an undisclosed amount of money was taken. There is a search for five armed suspects in a white Ford Laser."

No arrests have been made.

