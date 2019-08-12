Protests ground SAA flights between Johannesburg and Hong Kong

All flights between Johannesburg and Hong Kong on South African Airways (SAA) were grounded on Monday following protest action at Hong Kong International Airport.

“The authorities in Hong Kong have suspended air operations to and from the airport,” said SAA spokesman Tlali Tlali.

“Assistance will be provided to all ticketed customers holding an SAA ticket [only] via any SAA call centre, city travel office or your own travel agent,” he said.

The following flights were affected – SA287 (from Hong Kong to Johannesburg), and SA286 (from Johannesburg to Hong Kong).

Authorities in Hong Kong were blaming thousands of demonstrators for the disruption.