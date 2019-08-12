'Remember I love you' - murdered Krugersdorp victim's last words to fiancée

Jarod Jackson looked his heavily pregnant fiancée in the eyes, told her he loved her, left and was never seen alive again.

"Just remember I love you," Jackson said to Candice Ellison, as he put on his jacket and walked out of the door in December 2016. Hours after he had left their shared home, Jackson was drugged, strangled and set alight in a car near a small town in the Free State.

Ellison said killers Zak Valentine, Cecilia Steyn and Marinda Steyn taught her a very hard lesson: "You can never look at somebody who has a good job, a house and a car and children in primary school, who speak about God, and know for sure that they are good people."

Jackson was murdered by the trio as part of a plot to claim a life insurance policy taken out by Valentine. His burnt remains were used to impersonate Valentine, whose policy payout would then be claimed by Cecilia.

Cecilia, Marinda, along with her two children, Le Roux and Marcel, and Valentine were eventually linked to the deaths of 11 people as part of a series of killings in the area. The group eventually began killing for financial gain, along with John Barnard, who confessed to being involved in the last seven murders.

Jackson was caught in the middle of one of their schemes.