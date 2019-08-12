South Africa

SABC chief operations officer quits after just three months

12 August 2019 - 14:56 By timeslive
After only three months in the job, the SABC's acting chief operations officer Craig van Rooyen has resigned.
Image: Waldo Swiegers. (C) Sunday Times.

Three months after being appointed into the hot seat at the SABC as acting chief operations officer, Craig van Rooyen has resigned.

Citing personal and family reasons for the decision, he said his last day will be September 9.

"My decision to leave the SABC is one of the most difficult I have had to make, due to my good working relationships at the corporation," he said in a statement.

"Having been involved in crafting the SABC’s turnaround plan, I am confident the SABC will overcome its challenges in the short term and become successful in the long term."

SABC board chairperson Bongumusa Makhathini commended Van Rooyen, who was also group executive: technology.

He said: “Dr Van Rooyen has played a meaningful role in developing the digital strategy of the SABC, including preparing the SABC for digital migration and becoming a multi-platform, multi-channel player. In the past three months, he was also acting as the corporation’s COO. He has modelled the way for future COOs by demonstrating ethical leadership, technical expertise and business acumen.

"The board is very sad to see him go, but wishes him well on his future endeavours."

In order to ensure stability in leadership, the board will be interviewing potential candidates for the COO role this week.

