Second man arrested for trying to smuggle R1.7m cash into Botswana

Police have arrested a second man in connection with an attempt to smuggle R1.7m in cash from SA to Botswana.

Last week, police bust 24-year-old Nicolas Fouche at the Stockpoort border post trying to take the money into Botswana.

Pictures provided by Limpopo SAPS show stacks of money - all R100 notes bound in rubber bands - being removed from the man's luggage and piled up at what appears to be a police station or customs office.