South Africa

Strong action promised after two boys accused of raping fellow pupil

12 August 2019 - 17:21 By Ernest Mabuza
Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi.
Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi.
Image: Vathiswa Ruselo/Sowetan

Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi is set to visit Thuto-Lesedi Secondary School in Vosloorus, Ekurhuleni, where a female pupil was allegedly raped by two fellow pupils last month.

Lesufi said the two alleged rapists had been suspended and their disciplinary hearing was scheduled for Tuesday.

They have not been arrested as police are still investigating the case, which allegedly occurred in the boys' toilets on July 25.

Two men take turns 'raping' girls on their way home from school

Police are searching for two men who allegedly raped two school girls while they were walking home from school in Vuwani, Limpopo.
News
2 weeks ago

Lesufi said the department had zero tolerance towards sexual misconduct and would take decisive action if the allegations were proven to be true.

"It is regrettable that such an unfortunate incident occurred in our environment, where learners must receive education, not abuse - especially from fellow learners," he said.

Lesufi said allegations that the principal of the school was having sexual relations with pupils were not substantiated. 

He said pupil discipline had been identified as one of the department's priorities. 

"We want cases such as school-based violence, gangsterism, drug abuse, cyber bullying and other related serious misdemeanors to be expedited, as well as [to] ensure that the department is proactive in identifying preventative strategies to eliminate these social ills from the school environment."

READ MORE:

Protests affected Alex schools 'big time', Lesufi tells inquiry

The service delivery protests in Alexandra resulted in learners losing eight days of school, said Gauteng MEC for education Panyaza Lesufi.
News
2 weeks ago

Grade 9 pupils arrested after two others shot near Lenasia school

Two pupils were shot in the vicinity of a high school in Lenasia, south of Johannesburg, on Tuesday.
News
3 weeks ago

Lesufi slammed over call for ‘rehab’ of killer pupils

A child protection organisation is adamant that the government does not offer rehabilitation programmes for juveniles or adults who commit serious ...
News
2 months ago

Most read

  1. Brazen thieves steal jewellery worth R300m from Johann Rupert's warehouse News
  2. Killers may have tracked Marc Batchelor on WhatsApp News
  3. 'Rolex Gang' arrested in Sandton South Africa
  4. SABC's total soccer blackout: radio barred from even giving scores News
  5. Mac Maharaj trashes claims that Siphiwe Nyanda was an apartheid spy News

Latest Videos

Hong Kong riot police manhandle young demonstrator
'Girl, don't yell at me': Priyanka Chopra responds to questioning over India, ...
X