South Africa

When bullets fly, pupils know they must 'hit the floor' in Hanover Park

12 August 2019 - 11:29 By Tessa Knight and GroundUp
Mothers of children attending Blomvlei Primary School in Hanover Park protested recently to raise awareness about gang violence in the area.
Mothers of children attending Blomvlei Primary School in Hanover Park protested recently to raise awareness about gang violence in the area.
Image: GroundUp/Raatiqah Tagodien

During lunch break on Thursday, hundreds of pupils from Blomvlei Primary School in Hanover Park gathered on the outskirts of the school, holding signs and beating drums to raise awareness about gang violence in the area.

The children, who ranged from grade R to grade 7, spent their break chanting: “We want peace, we want peace!”

According to Raatiqah Tagodien, vice-chair of the school governing board and organiser of the picket, Blomvlei is in the middle of a gang-ridden area.

“We have to duck and dive bullets from every direction. There are gangsters on all sides shooting every day,” said Tagodien.

The situation is so severe that the school has had to teach pupils how to respond when they hear gunshots nearby.

“The children know if they are outside, they have to go to the nearest classroom and hit the floor,” said Michelle Rhode, a mother of two children who attend the high school next door.

Cape Town's gun violence is making health workers sick, bosses warn

The Western Cape is bleeding, and so are its health workers.
News
3 days ago

Rhode, together with eight other women, is part of a voluntary organisation known as the Walking Bus Ladies. Every day the nine women walk children to and from school, and remain on the premises during the school day to ensure Blomvlei pupils are safe from stray bullets. A member of the organisation remains on the school premises until every child has gone home safely.

But going to and from the school itself also poses a threat. Candice Jansen, treasurer of the school governing board, walks her two children to school every morning, and waits for them to come out of school in the afternoons. Her youngest child is in grade 6 at Blomvlei and, according to Jansen, his teachers believe his marks are good enough to get him into a top school outside Hanover Park.

“But I am so afraid to send my child out of the area to where he is travelling alone. For me it is safer to have him here, where I can walk him and wait for him and bring him home safely,” said Jansen.

Despite the launch of the anti-gang unit in Hanover Park last year and the arrival of the South African National Defence Force in the Cape Flats last month, Blomvlei principal Waldimar Snyders says the situation remains violent.

“Our learners must truly be admired. Despite the shootings and the violence in the area, they are still prepared to come to school, sometimes dodging bullets on their way,” said Snyders.

Walking through the school, there is evidence of bullet holes, break-ins and even stray bullets stuck in the bullet-proof fences. While organising her grade 1 class during the picket, Joyce Hansen said the education department should prioritise pupil safety.

“As students we fought for freedom in 1976, but we didn’t fight for this," said Hansen. “The children are traumatised and it has an effect on their learning. They act out, but  our education department expects our children to get the same results as children from affluent areas.”

According to Snyders, only a handful of students has received counselling. The Western Cape education department’s "safe school" programme provides counselling to teachers and staff, offering special trauma counselling to staff at Blomvlei. The school has also been provided with an alarm and intercom system, which requires replacing after cables were stolen.

  • The writer is a Daily Maverick intern seconded to GroundUp.

MORE

'Mr Big' poses for selfies with R3m stash during high court drug trial

One of Mitchells Plain's biggest suspected drug dealers bent down to take a selfie with drugs worth more than R3m in the Cape Town high court on ...
News
3 days ago

‘It won’t work’: experts on making Cape a war zone

The military is nothing more than “VIP protection” for the police who have become fearful of conducting patrols in certain areas of Cape Town.
News
5 days ago

'Gatvol Capetonians' take fight for land to the streets, blocking several roads in the city

The "Gatvol Capetonians" group took to the streets on Thursday morning in a "total shutdown" protest against issues faced largely by backyard ...
News
4 days ago

Most read

  1. Brazen thieves steal jewellery worth R300m from Johann Rupert's warehouse News
  2. Killers may have tracked Marc Batchelor on WhatsApp News
  3. Mac Maharaj trashes claims that Siphiwe Nyanda was an apartheid spy News
  4. SABC's total soccer blackout: radio barred from even giving scores News
  5. WATCH | Family caught stealing towels and toiletries from hotel World

Latest Videos

'Girl, don't yell at me': Priyanka Chopra responds to questioning over India, ...
Armed woman and 15 others carry out chocolate raid in Joburg
X