Zak Valentine even conspired to kill his wife: What will he plead in mitigation?

The murders started after a feud within a church group that aimed to convert satanists to Christianity, with members of the group the early targets. This morphed into killings for financial gain.

Valentine was an insurance broker, who married travel agent Mikeila in 2010. The 25-year-old was killed in a stabbing frenzy in her bed at their Johannesburg home in 2012. Mikeila was killed, police believe, because she refused to support the murderous revenge plot carried out by her husband and other breakaway members of the church.

Barnard, who had worked at a printing shop in Krugersdorp and collaborated in the murder of his employers, Peter and Joan Meyer, testified that they had come up with a plan to fake a life policy payout in Zak Valentine's name. Cecilia was the sole beneficiary of Valentine’s policy.

Barnard testified that he, Valentine and Le Roux befriended Jarod Jackson, 44, who lived on the street. Valentine invited Jackson on a trip to the Free State in December 2015. On the way, they strangled him, put him in the driver’s seat and set the car on fire. They then claimed the dead man was Valentine and applied for the policy payout.

When the insurance company suspected foul play and refused to pay out, the group changed its modus operandi. This led to what was described as the "appointment murders". These victims included a tax consultant, estate agent and insurance brokers, who were lured to their deaths by members of the group who posed as prospective clients.