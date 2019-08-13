South Africa

Four arrested for murder of Free State policeman

13 August 2019 - 16:25 By Ernest Mabuza
Four people were arrested at the weekend in connection with the death of a Free State policeman Sgt Koos Mokoena. File Photo.
Four people were arrested at the weekend in connection with the death of a Free State policeman Sgt Koos Mokoena. File Photo.
Image: SUHAIB SALEM

Four people have been arrested in connection with the murder of a police officer in Phuthaditjhaba in the Free State.

Sgt Koos Mokoena, 44, attached to the Free State provincial security intelligence, was apparently kidnapped in Phuthaditjhaba on August 2 and robbed of his state vehicle and electronic equipment.

On August 8, the body of Mokoena and that of a civilian were found dumped near the Basotho Cultural Village in Phuthaditjhaba.

His state vehicle was found abandoned in Lesotho.

Following a a joint operation by the Hawks' serious organised crime investigation unit, police crime intelligence and the tactical response team, four people were arrested at the weekend.

Setoro Koenehelo, 33, Rasunyane Pule Enoch, 27, Ralejoe Patrick Tumelo, 27, and Teboho Mokoena, 24, appeared in the Phuthaditjhaba magistrate's court on Monday.

Their case was postponed to Monday.

MORE:

Metro cop and bystander shot dead in Vlakfontein

An off-duty Johannesburg metropolitan police department (JMPD) officer and a bystander were shot dead in Vlakfontein on Sunday evening.
News
1 day ago

Man arrested for allegedly driving over and killing cop

Superintendent Piet Baloyi, 59, was directing traffic on the R518 Marken Road next to Masodi when he was knocked down by a white Toyota.
News
6 days ago

Lives of young cops at risk in Cape Town as they fight against crime

Const Songezo Khetiwe lost his parents at a young age and had to assume responsibility for his family.
News
2 weeks ago

Most read

  1. 'Rolex Gang' arrested in Sandton South Africa
  2. Brazen thieves steal jewellery worth R300m from Johann Rupert's warehouse News
  3. Killers may have tracked Marc Batchelor on WhatsApp News
  4. SABC's total soccer blackout: radio barred from even giving scores News
  5. WATCH | Krugersdorp killings: 'Cult leaders are cunning and believe they are ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Fire breaks out in Stellenbosch University residence
Hong Kong riot police manhandle young demonstrator
X