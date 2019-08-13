IN PICTURES | SA finally gets to see the young woman known as Zephany Nurse

Solomon's identity was revealed on Tuesday, thanks to a book entitled Zephany: Two mothers, one daughter, an unbelievable true story.

The 22-year-old, who met her biological parents only when she was 18, applied to the high court in Pretoria to have the ban restricting the publication of her identity lifted.

Just hours after her wishes were granted, the book was set to hit the shelves.

Announcing the nook, NB Publishers said on its website: "It is every mother's worst nightmare: Your newborn baby is kidnapped shortly after birth. But how does it feel if you find out as a teenager that you are in fact the kidnapped baby? Your mother is your kidnapper and you are Zephany Nurse.

"In this book, Miché Solomon tells her side of the story for the first time. She talks about her battle with her double identity, the complicated relationships with her two families, and who she is now."

The 320-page book, written by Joanne Jowell, costs R260.

In an affidavit filed in the high court in Pretoria, Solomon identified herself as KL. Motivating for the overturning of the previous court order restricting the publication of her real name, she said her position is "fundamentally different from when the order was granted" and that she was at peace with her "new reality".

The high court in Cape Town sentenced the woman who kidnapped Solomon to 10 years in prison in 2016.

In her plea explanation‚ Lavona Solomon - who could not be named to protect the girl she kidnapped - detailed her numerous attempts to conceive‚ a number of miscarriages and her desperation to adopt a child.

She said a woman she knew as "Sylvia" had given her the child‚ and told her that "a young girl was not interested in keeping her baby and wanted to give her up for adoption". She claimed to have paid Sylvia R3‚000 for the adoption and fertility treatment.