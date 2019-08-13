'It's like watching your home burn': Stellenbosch students distraught after university fire

"We don't have books, we don't have notes or laptops to study."

This was the grim reality faced by many of the 164 students who were evacuated when a fire gutted part of the Huis ten Bosch women's residence on Monday night at Stellenbosch University.

Two women had minor injuries - one had burns to her hands and the other was treated for smoke inhalation.

Students were trying to pick up the pieces of their lives on Tuesday.

The blaze started as most of the women, already known as the "women of fire" following an incident in which the same building burnt down in 1983, convened in the residence hall for a meeting to elect new house leaders.