South Africa

Limpopo family torches homes after relative's body found with 'parts missing'

13 August 2019 - 10:33 By IAVAN PIJOOS
Furious family members allegedly torched two houses in a village after suspecting body parts had been stolen from a relative who died in a hit-and-run incident.
Image: Saps

A Limpopo family went on the rampage after finding a relative with "missing body parts" after a hit-and-run incident near Giyani.

Mbhazima James Makhubele, 53, died after being knocked down by a car on August 3.

Violence then erupted in the Hlanganani area, outside Giyani. 

Police spokesperson Col Moatshe Ngoepe said Makhubele's relatives allegedly attacked a family they accused of being responsible for his death and torched two houses in the village.

Police reacted swiftly and restored calm to the area.

"The complaint that some of the deceased's body parts are missing is still a subject of ongoing police investigations," said Ngoepe.

