Sheriff heading to Brian Molefe's house to attach his assets - Solidarity

Former Eskom CEO Brian Molefe should expect a knock on the door from the sheriff of the court, says trade union Solidarity.

Solidarity said on Tuesday it had a writ of execution, authorising the sheriff to attach Molefe’s Pretoria property to offset costs awarded against him in court.

The organisation said it had requested the sheriff to proceed with executing the attachment of Molefe’s property at his home.

"The property will then be sold at public auction for Molefe’s debt of R708,102 to Solidarity to be settled."

This amount, it says, excludes the order as to costs in the Constitutional Court. These costs are yet to be finalised.

The high court earlier found that Molefe himself was involved in the unlawful allocation of pension money to the value of about R30m to himself. He has already received R10m of that.

Molefe attempted to have this ruling and the cost order against him set aside by the Constitutional Court, but failed.

Solidarity and civil rights organisation AfriForum have also served notice that they have approached advocate Gerrie Nel to start the process of privately prosecuting Molefe.