Reserve Bank governor slaps ANC's Andile Lungisa with R500k defamation suit

The governor of the Reserve Bank, Lesetja Kganyago, is suing Nelson Mandela Bay ANC councillor Andile Lungisa for defamation of character.

This after Lungisa took to Twitter and called Kganyago a “dutiful servant of racialist superiors” and an "exceptional k****r".

HeraldLIVE reported that Kganyago, in court papers delivered to Lungisa on Tuesday, has asked that Lungisa pay him R500,000 in damages.

On June 6, Lungisa tweeted, in response to another Twitter user: “He like many of his ilk, imagines that proximity to the culturally fetid but economically dominant neo-settlers coupled with a few lattes makes him an exceptional k****r”.