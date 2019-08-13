South Africa

Trains 'war room' off to a good start: Transport department

13 August 2019 - 19:19 By Ernest Mabuza
A slight improvement in Metrorail’s performance has been noted since the war room started operating.
A slight improvement in Metrorail’s performance has been noted since the war room started operating.
Image: Gallo Images/Rapport/Roger Sedres

The Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa) "war room" has already shown a slight improvement in Metrorail's performance - just a few days after it started operating on Monday.

Transport minister Fikile Mbalula launched the war room last Thursday as part of the department's turnaround strategy to ensure that commuter trains run on time.

The department said on Tuesday that a slight improvement in Metrorail’s performance had already been noted since the war room started operating.

On Monday, 78% of scheduled train trips ran, with 53% of them running on time.

The department said on Tuesday morning that those figures rose to 86% of scheduled train trips running, and 73% of them running on time.

The department added the war room also detected the burning of two train carriages in Cape Town, and the matter was swiftly reacted to, the scene cleared and services recovered within four hours.

“The war room is supported by a technical task team primarily made up of experts with in-depth knowledge and experience in rail operations, signalling, rolling stock, security, business process, engineering and modelling. The job of this war room is to monitor Metrorail’s operations daily and ensure the implementation of turnaround strategies”, transport ministry spokesperson Ayanda Allie Paine said.

MORE

Another train burns in Cape Town

Two compartments of a train were completely destroyed in a fire at a Cape Town railway station on Friday.
News
5 days ago

Mbalula wants to double number of Metrorail trains running by Dec 31

Transport minister Fikile Mbalula wants to nearly double the number of Metrorail trains on the country's tracks by the end of December this year.
News
5 days ago

Most read

  1. 'Rolex Gang' arrested in Sandton South Africa
  2. Brazen thieves steal jewellery worth R300m from Johann Rupert's warehouse News
  3. Killers may have tracked Marc Batchelor on WhatsApp News
  4. WATCH | Krugersdorp killings: 'Cult leaders are cunning and believe they are ... South Africa
  5. SABC's total soccer blackout: radio barred from even giving scores News

Latest Videos

Fire breaks out in Stellenbosch University residence
Hong Kong riot police manhandle young demonstrator
X