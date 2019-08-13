South Africa

Twenty arrested as Gauteng cops crack down on Zama Zamas

13 August 2019 - 19:46 By Ernest Mabuza
Police have arrested 20 illegal miners.
Image: 123rf/ Igor Stevanovic

Police arrested 20 suspects for alleged illicit mining in Matholesville, Roodepoort, on Tuesday.

These arrests brought to 30 the number of arrests since the police operations targeting illicit mining in the area commenced a week ago.

"The integrated deployment of law enforcement officers has, during the operations, seized equipment believed to be used during the commission of illicit mining. Shacks and other illegal structures have been demolished, and illegal electricity connections and water pipes disconnected," Gauteng police spokesperson Capt Kay Makhubele said.

Makhubele said fighting organised crime remained a priority for Gauteng's provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Elias Mawela, hence the operations targeting all forms of organised criminal activities and syndicates.

The arrested suspects will appear in the Roodepoort magistrate's court soon, Makhubele said.

