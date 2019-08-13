Two in court after R3,9m in abalone seized

Two people appeared in the Hermanus Magistrate's Court on Monday after allegedly being found with abalone worth more than R3.9m.

Zhengiang Wu, 32, and David Jonas, 20, were arrested last week following a joint operation by the Hawks and the department of agriculture, forestry and fisheries.

Capt Philani Nkwalase said the Hawks found a fully operational illegal abalone drying facility in Protea Park, Hermanus, where wet and dried abalone was seized.

The duo was charged with operating an illicit abalone drying facility.

The case was postponed to Wednesday for bail.