WATCH | Two students treated after fire at women's residence at Maties
Two students have been treated for minor injuries after a fire broke out at the Huis ten Bosch women's residence at the University of Stellenbosch on Monday evening.
The university said students were evacuated from the building at around 7pm.
The fire was contained at about 8.30pm.
The residence accommodates approximately 164 students.
The institution said the students were taken to Wilgenhof and arrangements would be communicated to them.
“I told them that we will support them, we are here for them, and alternative accommodation will be arranged for them. We just wanted to make sure that everyone is safe. We are very grateful for everyone's help and cooperation," rector and vice-chancellor Prof Wim de Villiers said.
Due to smoke and water damage, students could not return to Huis ten Bosch, but alternative accommodation was provided in other residences.
The cause of the fire was unknown.
A fire broke out in Huis ten Bosch earlier tonight. Firefighters are on the scene, but the causes are still unclear. Some of the surrounding residences have been evacuated.Posted by Die Matie on Monday, 12 August 2019
STELLENBOSCH. Huis Ten Bosch brand. The fire allegedly started in exactly the same hall that it started in 1983.Posted by Julian Jansen on Monday, August 12, 2019
Huis Ten Bosch residence had a fire this evening. Some students literally have nothing. If you are able to donate anything please drop it off at Monica Female Residence (33 Colgny Road/next to Wilgenhof) or At Silene PSO (12 Joubert Street). Anything would help! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/SinJI7sQru— 켈리 (@itskellyturner) August 12, 2019
If I can’t sleep after this fire, my heart can only go out to the girls of #huistenbosch pic.twitter.com/UdGUwetVfA— stay hydrated (@zoehuman1) August 12, 2019
If you have extra blankets for Huis Ten Bosch girls please deliver them to Irene Ladies Residence Old Rec Hall. Pls RT bethuna.— FEBA IN VERSACE (@obvslysnowy) August 12, 2019