Zephany Nurse ruling 'should not apply to other child victims'

13 August 2019 - 15:11 By Nomahlubi Jordaan
The cover of the book penned by Zephany Nurse.
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied

Zephany Nurse, who was stolen from a hospital soon after her birth, supports the Centre for Child Law's stance on protecting children's identities.

"I continue to strongly support the main case made by the Centre for Child Law and other applicants in this matter," Nurse said in the affidavit supporting her application to reveal her identity.

She wants to use the name she grew up with, as a book about her life is about to be released.

Nurse was raised by her kidnapper, believing that she and her husband were her real parents, until the discovery of her biological identity when she was 17. Her "mommy" has since been sentenced to a decade behind bars.

The Pretoria high court on Tuesday granted Nurse an order that lifted the restrictions relating to the publication of her identity as contained in the orders granted by the same court on April 21 2015 and July 11 2017.

