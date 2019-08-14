Archbishop embroiled in probe of sado-masochist Cape Town lawyer

Welby issued an apology on behalf of the Church of England after the Channel 4 documentary.

He is now set to testify at an independent review the church has established to investigate which church staff knew about the abuse, whether they responded appropriately and whether the attacks could have been prevented.

Between 1974 and 1981, Smyth was chair of the Iwerne Trust which invited boys and young men from public schools to "bash camps". There, Smyth gave up to 800 lashes to numerous males.

A report by the Iwerne Trust in 1982 said the assaults were "horrific", but it did not report Smyth to the police, and the terms of reference for the church inquiry say Smyth was "encouraged by those involved in the Iwerne Trust" to go overseas.

Andrew Graystone, lawyer for 26 men who were beaten by Smyth, said the lawyer went on to abuse 90 young men and boys in Zimbabwe, where he was charged with the death of a 16-year-old boy who drowned. The charge was later dropped.