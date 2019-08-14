Body of girl, 14, found with multiple stab wounds in veld in Upington

The body of a 14-year-old girl was found in open veld in Belview in Upington, police said on Wednesday.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Mohale Ramatseba said the body of the girl was found by someone who had collected wood in the veld on Monday.

Police were immediately called to the scene.

Ramatseba said she had multiple stab wounds.

Last seen on Sunday when she attended church in the area, the girl was a pupil at one of the local schools at Rosedale.

No arrests had been made.

Police are appealing to anyone who may have information to contact the investigating officer Lebogang Tonyane on 054 3370 113/078 1301 234. Alternatively, contact crime stop at 08600 10111.