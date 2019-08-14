Don’t criticise me, says Zuma in last-ditch bid to escape legal fees

Former president Jacob Zuma says the courts should “never” criticise or condemn him for his numerous legal bids to challenge the corruption case against him – and has slammed the high court ruling that cut the state funding of his criminal defence costs as an unfair violation of his constitutional rights.

He also takes aim at the high court’s description of him as employing Stalingrad litigation during his corruption trial, saying it was not a “responsible and measured use of judicial authority”.



