South Africa

Gauteng schools lose R121m this year due to theft and vandalism

14 August 2019 - 14:53 By Ernest Mabuza
Panyaza Lesufi on Wednesday revealed the financial toll that crime has taken on Gauteng schools this year.
Image: VATHISWA RUSELO

More than 250 Gauteng schools have been hit by theft and vandalism this year alone, with the cost of the damage exceeding R121m.

In total, there have been 262 incidents of theft and vandalism since the start of 2019.

These figures were released on Wednesday by Gauteng education and youth development MEC Panyaza Lesufi, who expressed concern and disappointment at the numbers.

It is concerning that the department has lost a total of R121,348,663.40," he said. "In about 256 schools in Gauteng, there were 262 cases of theft and vandalism reported, 187 of bullying and 107 of violence and assault."

Lesufi said incidents such as theft, burglaries and vandalism led to the loss of valuable resources meant to enhance the delivery of quality education.

He said people who saw school resources as an opportunity for criminality were robbing pupils of their right to quality basic education.

Although there has been support from law enforcement agencies, Lesufu said the department believed more could be done.

We would like to appeal to members of the community to take ownership of their schools and declare war against criminals who are targeting schools. Learners must always focus on their education and avoid ill discipline,” he said.

