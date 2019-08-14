South Africa

My nightmare: Brother-in-law killed her entire family in fit of jealousy

14 August 2019 - 07:00 By Nivashni Nair
KwaZulu-Natal south coast woman Leanne Julyan says her life was shattered when her brother-in-law snuffed out the lives of her husband, two children and father in December 2017.
KwaZulu-Natal south coast woman Leanne Julyan says her life was shattered when her brother-in-law snuffed out the lives of her husband, two children and father in December 2017.
Image: Rogan Ward

“There is a period just before my children’s lives ended that was horrific, and I wasn’t there. I don’t know what they went through for the last 15 minutes of their lives. That stops me from sleeping. That stops me from living.”

These are the heartbreaking words of KZN mom Leanne Julyan, who lives in a zombie-like state after her brother-in-law brutally murdered her husband, her two children and her father.

For more on this article, please visit Times Select.

Most read

  1. 'I checked, checked and checked again. I couldn't believe my eyes,' says winner ... South Africa
  2. 'Rolex Gang' arrested in Sandton South Africa
  3. Sheriff heading to Brian Molefe's house to attach his assets - Solidarity South Africa
  4. WATCH | Krugersdorp killings: 'Cult leaders are cunning and believe they are ... South Africa
  5. IN PICTURES | SA finally gets to see the young woman known as Zephany Nurse South Africa

Latest Videos

Fire breaks out in Stellenbosch University residence
Hong Kong riot police manhandle young demonstrator
X