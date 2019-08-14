My nightmare: Brother-in-law killed her entire family in fit of jealousy

“There is a period just before my children’s lives ended that was horrific, and I wasn’t there. I don’t know what they went through for the last 15 minutes of their lives. That stops me from sleeping. That stops me from living.”

These are the heartbreaking words of KZN mom Leanne Julyan, who lives in a zombie-like state after her brother-in-law brutally murdered her husband, her two children and her father.

