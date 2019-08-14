Naledi Pandor slams xenophobia: 'No place for it in SA'

When she was asked if any diplomats had approached her following the clashes between police and foreign nationals in Johannesburg, she said that they had not.

"Not one single ambassador called me, because they understood that was wrong," she said.

She added that no country could allow its police to be treated the way the officers were treated by the protesters.

"We believe no one should abuse this unfortunate tragedy to generate negative sentiments about South Africa. I wish to repeat statements made by police minister Bheki Cele - there is no targeting of any group of Africans in South Africa," she said.

Added to that, Pandor said, the recent call by a Nigerian student group for South Africans to be expelled from Nigeria and South African companies to be boycotted was reckless and unwarranted.

"I wish to take this opportunity to express my — and my department’s — concern regarding statements said to emanate from a student organisation in Nigeria, calling for the expulsion of South Africans and protests at South African-owned businesses.

"The protests are said to be in response to alleged killings of Nigerians by South Africans. As you are aware, these allegations are devoid of truth, they are reckless and unwarranted," Pandor said.