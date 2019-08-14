Nifty ways to save thousands on your monthly household costs

Rent out a room in your home, eat fewer side dishes for dinner, drive less, stream movies and take showers instead of baths.

All these measures are likely to put more than R2,000 back in your pocket – if you stick to them.

While the interest rate cut may add some savings to South Africans’ monthly household budget, Samuel Seeff, chairman of the Seeff Property Group, said some creative thinking could help a build a financial buffer.

Rising costs and interest rate fluctuations pose a big threat to home budgets.

"Lifestyle and habits cost money and you can often find savings that you had not even considered," said Seeff.

The annual Old Mutual savings and investment monitor survey – which tracks shifts in the financial attitudes and behaviour of SA’s working metropolitan population – found a significant increase in the number of households experiencing financial stress.

One thousand people took part in the survey, which showed an average 25% increase in households suffering major stress due to money issues.

Lower-income households were under the most pressure but middle to upper-income families also showed higher levels of financial stress as well, the survey found.