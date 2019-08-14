South Africa

POLL| What should happen to Hong Kong-based South African woman upset by protests?

14 August 2019 - 06:17 By Cebelihle Bhengu
'This is not the Hong Kong that I have grown to love ... I left SA to get away from this,' wails an expat South African upset by pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong.
Image: Twitter/@yuenok

A South African woman who is based in Hong Kong gained instant fame on social media after a video of her complaining about the protests in the that country was shared by AFP correspondent Elaine Yu.

In the video, the woman tells journalists that she does not want protests as they are the reason why she left SA.

The teary woman further said that because of these demonstrations, which according to media reports have gone on for 10 weeks, Hong Kong is no longer the country she used to love.

"I moved from SA to be away from this. SA has this. This is not the Hong Kong that I have grown to love. Everybody in Hong Kong is so lovable and welcoming for foreigners, and to experience this, it hurts me."

The woman also said she would rather return to SA if Hong Kong protesters don't stop anytime soon. 

She was slammed on social media and was accused of being ignorant, selfish and making the protests about her.

Hong Kong protesters are fighting the now-shelved extradition bill which, if passed into law, would allow citizens suspected of crimes to be deported to mainland China, where the ruling Communist Party controls the courts. 

