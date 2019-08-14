POLL| What should happen to Hong Kong-based South African woman upset by protests?

A South African woman who is based in Hong Kong gained instant fame on social media after a video of her complaining about the protests in the that country was shared by AFP correspondent Elaine Yu.

In the video, the woman tells journalists that she does not want protests as they are the reason why she left SA.

The teary woman further said that because of these demonstrations, which according to media reports have gone on for 10 weeks, Hong Kong is no longer the country she used to love.

"I moved from SA to be away from this. SA has this. This is not the Hong Kong that I have grown to love. Everybody in Hong Kong is so lovable and welcoming for foreigners, and to experience this, it hurts me."

The woman also said she would rather return to SA if Hong Kong protesters don't stop anytime soon.