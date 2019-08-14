South Africa

Porous borders biggest threat to domestic security in SA: new spy boss

14 August 2019 - 10:54 By timesLIVE
Mahlodi Muofhe says it's imperative that those who come into SA do so lawfully.
Image: Masi Losi/TimesLIVE

South Africa’s porous borders are the number one threat to domestic security in the country, says newly appointed spy boss advocate Mahlodi Muofhe. 

Muofhe is the new head of the domestic branch of the State Security Agency (SSA).

“The number one domestic threat is to ensure that our borders cease to be so porous. From all over the world there is a perception that our borders are porous … We need to ensure that those who come into our country, do so lawfully,” he told eNCA in an interview broadcast on Wednesday.

He said recent operations by law enforcement authorities saw the arrests of numerous undocumented people.

