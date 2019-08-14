South Africa

Racist message on toilet wall prompts investigation at KZN high school

14 August 2019 - 15:14 By Orrin Singh
KZN's education department has called for the managers at Ladysmith High School to explain the racist message at the school that was posted on social media.
KZN's education department has called for the managers at Ladysmith High School to explain the racist message at the school that was posted on social media.
Image: 123rf/ Taras Tsurka

The provincial department of education will investigate an allegation of racism at a KwaZulu-Natal school after video footage of the incident went viral on Wednesday.

The video, posted on Twitter by parody account Advovo Wabantu, shows a learner at Ladysmith High School enter the boys' toilet, where a racist slogan is plastered on the wall. 

The learner can be heard saying "be careful" to another boy as he walks out of the toilet. 

Provincial education spokesperson Kwazi Mthembu confirmed the racial slur was written in the school's toilet and condemned the act. 

"This is disturbing. There's no space for racism in our schools. Clearly racism is deep- rooted in the society we live in. We all need to fight it as a collective to defeat it."

He said the department would be investigating and that the school's managers "would be made to account" for the incident.

The school's deputy principal, A Maitland, did not respond to a media query at the time of publishing as he was in a meeting.

MORE

'Whites generally smarter' - another race row at top KZN girls' school

A Durban teacher has been placed on suspension after allegedly telling pupils that white people are generally smarter than people of colour.
News
1 week ago

KZN department to investigate sexual assault claims after 600 pupils protest

The KwaZulu-Natal department of education has deployed a team to investigate sexual assault allegations at Grosvenor Girls’ High School on the Bluff.
News
2 weeks ago

EFF cries racism, will appeal interdict against public protector

The EFF will appeal against the high court interdict that, for now, has halted the public protector’s remedial action against public enterprises ...
Politics
2 weeks ago

Most read

  1. 'I checked, checked and checked again. I couldn't believe my eyes,' says winner ... South Africa
  2. IN PICTURES | SA finally gets to see the young woman known as Zephany Nurse South Africa
  3. 'Rolex Gang' arrested in Sandton South Africa
  4. Sheriff heading to Brian Molefe's house to attach his assets - Solidarity South Africa
  5. WATCH | Krugersdorp killings: 'Cult leaders are cunning and believe they are ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Fire breaks out in Stellenbosch University residence
Hong Kong riot police manhandle young demonstrator
X