South Africa

Rape-accused televangelist Omotoso to petition after judge refuses to move trial from Port Elizabeth

14 August 2019 - 13:13 By DEVON KOEN
Timothy Omotoso in the Port Elizabeth high court where he and two others together face 97 charges, ranging from rape to sexual assault, human trafficking and racketeering..
Timothy Omotoso in the Port Elizabeth high court where he and two others together face 97 charges, ranging from rape to sexual assault, human trafficking and racketeering..
Image: Werner Hills

Port Elizabeth high court judge Irma Schoeman has dismissed Nigerian pastor Timothy Omotoso’s application for leave to appeal against her decision to allow the trial to be heard in Port Elizabeth.

Schoeman found that there were no reasonable prospects that a different court would come to a different decision.

Attorney Peter Daubermann, defence counsel for Omotoso and his co-accused Lusanda Sulani and Zukiswa Sitho, brought the application, claiming that the Port Elizabeth court did not have the jurisdiction to hear evidence led by the state relating to charges for alleged offences which happened elsewhere.

Daubermann argued that the authorisation certificate to centralise the case was invalid and lacked vital information, including details of the alleged offences.

Alleged sex pest pastor Timothy Omotoso questions whether PE court is allowed to hear his case

Does the Port Elizabeth high court have the authority to preside over matters that did not take place within the court's jurisdiction?
News
1 week ago

In dismissing the application, Schoeman said, among other reasons, the directive was sufficient and was in line with the provisions set out in the Criminal Procedures Act, in that it listed the names of the accused and the charges against them.

After the judgment was delivered, Daubermann indicated to the court that he would petition the supreme court of appeal to hear the matter.

He has 30 days to do so.

At the beginning of the trial, at the end of July, the three pleaded not guilty to seven charges for offences alleged to have taken place in Port Elizabeth.

They refused to plead to the rest of the charges. Together they face 97 charges, ranging from rape to sexual assault, human trafficking and racketeering.

Schoeman postponed the matter to October 7.

HeraldLIVE

MORE

IN PICTURES | Flamboyant Pastor Timothy Omotoso is 'general' and foe

Alleged sex-pest pastor Timothy Omotoso is appearing in the Port Elizabeth High Court wearing flamboyant attire, carrying a Bible and being hailed as ...
News
1 week ago

Charges withdrawn against Alph Lukau resurrection hoax accused

The Johannesburg magistrate’s court has provisionally withdrawn charges against two people arrested in connection with the "resurrection hoax" at ...
News
3 weeks ago

Four men rob church, demand pastor pray for them

Four men who entered a church in Port Elizabeth and demanded the pastor pray for them made off with cell phones, laptops and cash
News
1 month ago

Most read

  1. 'I checked, checked and checked again. I couldn't believe my eyes,' says winner ... South Africa
  2. IN PICTURES | SA finally gets to see the young woman known as Zephany Nurse South Africa
  3. 'Rolex Gang' arrested in Sandton South Africa
  4. Sheriff heading to Brian Molefe's house to attach his assets - Solidarity South Africa
  5. WATCH | Krugersdorp killings: 'Cult leaders are cunning and believe they are ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Fire breaks out in Stellenbosch University residence
Hong Kong riot police manhandle young demonstrator
X