‘Seeing mommy in court broke me’: Zephany Nurse’s real story told at last
14 August 2019 - 06:02
For five years, Zephany Nurse’s real identity was kept secret. In that time, she grappled with the trauma of discovering that her “mom” had snatched her from a cot next to her real mother’s bed in a maternity ward – and that the new girl in her school was in fact her biological sister.
But now Miché Solomon, 22, has chosen to step into the limelight.
